SITA to deliver passenger processing systems and self-service kiosks to Hamilton International

John C Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton International) in Ontario, Canada, is the latest to roll out check-in systems from SITA, joining five other Canadian airports, that collectively deployed some 700 kiosks and 2,000 workstations in 2023.

At Hamilton International, SITA will introduce 28 common-use passenger processing workstations for airline staff across check-in and boarding and four TS6 common-use self-service kiosks, which passengers can use to complete self-service check-in.

In addition to meeting Canadian accessibility requirements, the new systems enable Hamilton International to incorporate additional technology in the future, such as contactless solutions or advanced biometric capabilities.

In related news, SITA’s new white paper on biometrics, ‘Face the Future’ highlights how a surge in air traveler numbers places pressure on existing and new airports, national borders and airline resources. The paper states, “Existing paper-based and manual travel infrastructure and legacy processes simply won’t be able to cope”. Click here to read the full story.