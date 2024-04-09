Border Force bolsters general aviation security measures

Pilots, owners and operators of private aircraft will now be fined if they do not provide the UK’s Border Force with advance passenger information online before they depart to or from the UK, under new regulations to strengthen security.

The regulations, which came into force on April 6, will mean that Border Force and the police can better identify potential security threats, prevent and detect crime, and monitor immigration status. Previously, advance passenger information could be submitted by email, fax or other manual methods.

Pilots, owners and operators of general aviation flights will now need to provide advance passenger information online from 48 hours to no later than two hours before their departure, otherwise they will be liable for a civil penalty of up to £10,000 (US$12,700).

The UK government says moving to online-only submissions will improve automated security checks and enable Border Force and the police to make more intelligence-led decisions.

The regulations are also intended to help Border Force prevent people they have security concerns about from traveling to the UK, and enable the agency to deploy resources more effectively.

The changes form part of ongoing work to bolster border security in the general aviation space, such as reducing the number of airfields that general aviation can use for international flights.

Since January 1, 2024, the number of airfields approved to handle international general aviation flights has been reduced by 84%. There is a penalty regime in place for non-compliance with this requirement.

