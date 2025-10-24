BigBear.ai deploys VeriScan biometric platform at Chicago O’ Hare

BigBear.ai has deployed its VeriScan biometric identity platform to support the US Customs and Border Protection‘s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) program at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Using AI-enabled biometrics, EPP helps CBP officers confirm a traveler’s identity in real time. According to the agency, the program has already shown “measurable impact” across airports nationwide, including reducing average processing times from 60 seconds to 10 seconds per traveler.

VeriScan’s facial recognition software uses photos and videos taken in real time and performs a one-to-many (1:N) or one-to-one (1:1) match against a gallery of client images. The hardware is available in a range of mounting options, including floor stands, desktops and articulating arms.

