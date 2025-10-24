LAX closes Terminal 5 for demolition ahead of renovation for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced the closure of its Terminal 5 ahead of its complete demolition to make way for a new terminal, which is scheduled to open ahead of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Terminal 5 airlines will relocate operations in phases; this began on Tuesday, October 21, with full closure going into effect on Tuesday, October 28.

The terminal’s existing flights and operations will be carried out by the newly completed Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSC) – an extension of the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal – as well terminals 1, 2 and 4. MSC South opened on October 21, adding over 150,000ft2 and eight gates to LAX’s footprint.

“As we take this important step toward transforming LAX, the closure of Terminal 5 marks a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver a world-class airport experience,” said Doug Webster, chief airport operations and maintenance officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “Our goal is to minimize disruption during this transition, and we are working closely with our airline partners to ensure continued operations and smooth travel for our passengers.”

The closure of Terminal 5 and the opening of MSC South are part of LAWA’s mission to upgrade the airport experience for employees and guests. The vision incudes investments at the airport such as terminal upgrades and wayfinding – forming part of LAX’s US$30bn Capital Improvement Program.

