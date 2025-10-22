Honolulu’s new biometric arrivals system shows promising results

Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawai’i, has deployed a new biometric arrivals system. Working with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) system, powered by SITA, went live in August and early results are promising.

Integrated with CBP’s Traveler Verification Service (TVS), the system enables US citizens and, in future phases, permanent residents to be processed in under three seconds while ensuring security. Results show a 25% reduction in wait times and a 74% cut in processing time compared to the previous arrivals process across all airports that use the EPP system.

The deployment was tested before going live at HNL in August. Face pods were first trialled in different locations using wireless connections, giving HDOT and CBP the flexibility to test passenger flows and confirm the most efficient layout before permanent installation.

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen said the improvements in speed and efficiency benefit both passengers and staff, and the flexibility of the system means the airport can adapt as travel volumes continue to grow.

