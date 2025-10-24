Perth Airport starts upgrade and expansion of Terminal 2

Perth Airport has begun the major expansion and upgrade of its Terminal 2, as part of the airport’s multi-billion-dollar investment program.

The work will include new self-service check-in units, an expansion of the current passenger screening facilities and departure lounge, and an extension to the baggage make-up hall.

Design works to upgrade the southern passage walkway are also underway.

Perth Airport chief executive officer Jason Waters said that the works are a timely investment in response to the significant growth in passenger numbers at Perth Airport: “These works are critical to support our growing regional passenger base as it will almost double the passenger capacity within Terminal 2.

“We’ve seen significant growth of regional passenger numbers with an increase of 3.7% on last year, seeing numbers grow from six million to 6.24 million.

“This growth is positive for the Western Australian economy and the resource and regional tourism sector and showcases the importance of Perth as an aviation hub.

Waters added that the capital project works program aims to enhance the passenger experience at Perth Airport, with additional works including building new parking lots and roads, and upgrades to the retail and food and beverage offering – all within a live operating environment.

Hoskins Contracting will partner with the airport on the construction. Brett Hoskins, managing director, said, “This project highlights our strength in managing complex staging and logistics to ensure minimal disruption to operations at one of Australia’s busiest airports. Our team will be working closely with Perth Airport to deliver an enhanced passenger experience while keeping Terminal 2 fully operational throughout construction.”

