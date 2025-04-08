Smiths Detection and BigBear.ai announce new partnership

Smiths Detection is collaborating with BigBear.ai to integrate BigBear.ai’s threat detection products with Smiths Detection’s x-ray screening equipment. BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, travel and trade.

The initiative is part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing Ada Initiative that seeks to accelerate the adoption of an open architecture (OA) approach across aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security. Hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers can be plugged together using OA.

Smiths Detection also recently announced a new partnership with NeuralGuard to advance AI-driven threat detection in security screening. NeuralGuard’s AI technology is undergoing integration and certification for use with Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040-2is.

In March, Smiths Detection signed an agreement with Deepnoid, a Korean specialised AI software company led by CEO Choi Woo-Sik, to test AI integration within its security screening systems.

BigBear.ai and Smiths Detection are exhibiting at PTE World (Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference) in Madrid, Spain on 8-10 April, 2025 (BigBear.ai is at booth 1130 and Smiths Detection booth 9324) to provide those interested with an introduction to the shared solution.

Smiths Detection recently provided screening systems to Fukuoka International Airport. Read more about it here.