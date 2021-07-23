Collins completes biometric upgrade at Tokyo Haneda

US-based Collins Aerospace has completed deployment of its ARINC SelfPass biometrics solution at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, one of the busiest airports in Asia. This, states the company, will assist in streamlining passenger processing through reduced physical interactions and bottlenecks at multiple passenger touchpoints.

“Our ‘Face Express’ system will allow passengers to efficiently proceed through procedures at the airport (baggage drop, security checkpoint entrance, boarding gate) utilizing facial recognition, eliminating the hassle of showing their passport and boarding pass,” said Shoichi Ohashi, Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation’s senior manager for the facility department. “We worked closely with Collins Aerospace to achieve this and enhance passenger convenience at Tokyo Haneda airport.”

Rakan Khaled, vice president, Airport Systems for Collins, added, “Our ARINC SelfPass biometrics solution at Tokyo Haneda Airport streamlines passenger processing while improving airport efficiency and security. Despite the challenging pandemic environment, we were able to manage staffing and suppliers to ensure smooth delivery of the solution.”

The project included the installation of 98 self-service check-in kiosks, 30 biometric enrolment kiosks, 104 biometric devices for self-bag drop, 17 biometric automated security gates and 42 biometric automated self-boarding gates.