Ecuador deploys Regula document verification technology

Ecuador’s border control authorities have deployed a suite of document examination devices from Regula to increase border security and fight document fraud. The nationwide upgrade, supported by the International Organization for Migration and local partner INSETK, updates the country’s border checkpoints, airports, maritime ports and land, which collectively process nearly 1.5 million travelers annually. Previously, document checks at Ecuador border crossings were largely manual.

The project is a major step in Ecuador’s program to modernize all land, air and maritime entry points, including key international airports in Quito and Guayaquil.

The dual-video spectral comparator Regula 4308 is now in operation at Quito International Airport. Suitable for high-traffic airports, the spectral comparator supports the full spectrum of light sources and optical filters. It has an up to 320x optical zoom and up to 140,000ppi resolution.

Meanwhile, the Regula 4306 at Guayaquil International Airport is a space-saving device with an 8MP high-resolution camera and in excess of 40 LED light sources for analyzing document authenticity.

Regula’s video spectral comparators are controlled via Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), a cross-platform software platform for document checks. For deeper document examination, border control officers have real-time access to Regula’s Information Reference System (IRS), which provides synchronized reference images and lighting presets for the comparison of travel documents. RFS also integrates with the Regula Document Reader SDK to automate travel document verification and help prevent fraud through data cross-verification and robust authenticity checks. Regula’s software is supported by its proprietary identity document template database, featuring over 15,000 templates from 252 countries and territories.

Guayaquil International Airport in Ecuador installed AI-enabled video surveillance technology last year, enabling the airport to extend security to areas that were not previously covered.