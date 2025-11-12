Facial recognition technology arrives at more Chinese airports

China’s National Immigration Administration has announced that “smart customs clearance” will be applied at 12 ports of entry including Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Xiamen Gaoqi Airport.

Eligible mainland residents, Hong Kong and Macao residents (including non-Chinese citizens) and Taiwan residents who agree to have their facial features and fingerprints collected for verification by border control can choose to use the smart fast-track lanes at the relevant ports of entry and exit for facial recognition verification.

The measure is part of a wider initiative to expand immigration services for nationals and foreign visitors.

