Facial recognition technology DigiYatra launched at three Indian airports

Airport operator Airports Authority of India has launched facial recognition solution DigiYatra at Varanasi airport to enable the contactless processing of passengers.

While traveling through the airport, the system will recognize the passenger by capturing their facial features. The passenger will then be allowed to enter without showing any documentation. To use this functionality, one-time registration on the Digi Yatra App is required using Aadhar-based validation and self-image capture. Passengers can download the app (available for both Android and iOS) and register themselves with their ID and image on their phone.

The solution has been implemented at Lal Bahadur Shastri International, Varanasi; Delhi International; and Bengaluru airport. The airport operator plans to launch the DigiYatra at three more airports – Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata – in the next phase by March 2023. However, the voluntary service is presently only being launched for domestic flights passengers.