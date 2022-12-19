Aktobe Airport to implement common-use passenger processing system

Aktobe International Airport in Kazakhstan is to employ the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) developed by TAV Technologies.

The platform offers monitoring and management capabilities that enable operators to observe the real-time status of and manage all the workstations from a single location. The scalable platform can work at numerous workstations, providing multi-airport, multi-airline and multi-ground handler support. Furthermore, passenger processes such as check-in and boarding will be automized. TAV Technologies CUPPS is also equipped with biometric integration capabilities.

Traditionally, each airline would have its designated check-in desks and technical systems, whereas, with TAV Technologies CUPPS, the airlines and other airport stakeholders can share the same equipment. As a result, the IATA-certified system is expected to provide efficiency and ease of use for employees and passengers.

Additionally, reducing the requirement for costly hardware equipment and IT maintenance is projected to generate operational savings. Plus, the airport can use the modern web-based interface of CUPPS to ease the everyday operational tasks of airlines. It is also to help reduce the overall environmental footprint of the airport by decreasing energy consumption.

Kerem Öztürk, general manager of TAV Technologies, said, “We feel enthusiastic about demonstrating our technology expertise to a wider audience within new airports around the globe. Our appetite for innovation encourages us to offer solutions to new customers, focus on digitalization and enhance passenger satisfaction. We are proud to partner with Aktobe International Airport to provide our state-of-the-art technology.”

Dastan Maliyev, chairman of the management board for Aktobe International Airport, added, “CUPPS is a highly customizable solution to reveal the critical passenger flow data at all passenger transaction points. The system strengthened our digital infrastructure to offer better services for passengers and elevate operational quality.”