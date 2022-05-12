Houston Airports implements Amadeus Flow for self-service passenger journey

Airport manager Houston Airports will implement travel technology company Amadeus’s flexible cloud infrastructure Amadeus Flow to create a contactless, biometric passenger journey in George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) and William P Hobby (HOU) airports in Texas.

With Amadeus Flow, the airports will offer a biometric option from check-in and bag-drop to airline lounge entry and boarding. Amadeus Flow combines modern hardware and software services in a single cloud platform, to reduce the complexity of passenger processing technology for airlines and airports. By connecting airlines and airports via a single platform, current and future solutions like contactless, integrated payments, biometrics and off-airport services become easier to deliver for passengers.

By moving to the cloud, Houston Airports expects to simplify how airlines connect to its biometric check-in desks, bag drops and boarding gates, which airlines can now achieve through a single integration to Amadeus. More than 230 check-in positions will be connected this way, with 110 of them offering biometric technology.

New check-in kiosks, auto bag drop units and e-boarding gates powered by Amadeus will be installed as part of the new single platform. This means passengers can choose between a fully agent-serviced experience, a completely biometric self-service option or a combination. The initial phase of Houston Airport Services’ passenger processing transformation is already underway.

Darryl Daniel, chief technology officer at Houston Airports, commented, “Advanced technology equates to shorter lines, greater efficiency and a vastly improved passenger experience. Using this innovative technology allows us to make the airport journey more seamless, touchless and intuitive and is of great value for our passengers, air carriers and airport partners.

Betros Wakim, senior vice president, Americas, airport IT, said, “By placing the passenger’s entire end-to-end experience at the heart of its strategy, Houston Airports is applying new technology that puts Houston at the forefront of the industry. We’re pleased to help Houston Airports deliver on its vision for a simple and intuitive passenger experience, with flexible technology that automates services and drives efficiencies, benefiting airlines and their passengers.”