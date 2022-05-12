Perth Airport updates check-in processes

Perth Airport in Australia has converted 16 check-in counters at the T1 International area into automated bag drops and created 36 new self-check-in kiosks in the old queuing area to prepare the airport for increased international travel demand.

The project is expected to streamline passenger check-in by reducing processing time and queuing. It builds on the use of a cloud-based passenger handling platform which means Perth Airport can scale services up and down to match peaks and troughs in demand. In partnership with Amadeus, the check-in self-service project will support Perth Airport’s plan to bring all commercial flight services into a central aviation hub.

Currently, two of the airport’s airline partners – Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines – are using the self-service check-in product with Cathay Pacific and Malaysia Airlines to transition in June. Other airline partners will transition over in the next 12-18 months. Perth Airport will also be moving toward greater use of touchless technology by commencing an auto-boarding and biometrics trial in the coming months.

Scott Woodward, chief operations officer at Perth Airport, said, “The new kiosks enable passengers to check-in and facilitate bag drop independently without the intervention of airline staff – therefore improving passenger flow. This also means an uncompromising stance on safety, security and usability as we adapt to new processes in the post-Covid era.

“The touchless technology trial will enable a seamless and touchless journey for passengers from check-in, through to boarding. The passenger experience is paramount and with these new automated technologies we can serve more passengers at a higher standard, supporting the growth of our airport.”