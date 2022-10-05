Perth Airport trials biometric passenger processing

Perth Airport in Australia has begun a trial of Amadeus’s biometrics passenger processing technology for selected Singapore Airlines flights.

The technology is expected to improve passenger flow by using passengers’ faces as their boarding passes. The airport intends for this feature to build on its self-check-in kiosks and bag drop units and these solutions’ ability to reduce processing time and queuing.

Kevin Brown, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “This process eliminates the need for a physical boarding pass and the passport checks at both the auto bag drop and boarding gate, and will reduce the possibility of delays which are sometimes encountered due to manual document checks. We have an uncompromising stance on safety and security and the adoption of the new technology enhances our processes while also improving the customer experience and ease of processing by automating passenger identification. The passenger experience is paramount, and this technology will allow us to serve more passengers to a higher standard, supporting the growth of our airport.”

Louis Arul, regional vice president, southwest Pacific, Singapore Airlines, said, “For 55 years we’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Perth Airport, working together to find ways to improve our mutual customer’s travel experience. Being part of the trial for new biometric technology at Perth Airport reinforces our commitment to exploring and supporting new technologies that enhance our customer’s experience on the ground and in the sky. This is the beginning of a new future for the passenger experience at airports and we look forward to working with Perth Airport to deliver a seamless experience for customers.”

Sarah Samuel, senior vice president of airport and airline operations of Amadeus’s Asia-Pacific division, said, “By applying the latest innovations in biometric identification, Perth Airport is responding to passenger needs with an easier and smoother bag drop and boarding process. Automating document checks with biometrics is the biggest near-term opportunity for airports and airlines seeking to simplify how passengers move through the airport. Amadeus takes an end-to-end approach to biometrics covering the passenger’s entire airport journey, with technology that can be deployed once and easily adopted by any airline.”