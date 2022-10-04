PenFed Credit Union digital media tunnel launched at Washington Dulles Airport

Airport media provider Clear Channel Airports (CCA) and federal credit union PenFed Credit Union have launched a digital media tunnel at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia.

The digital media tunnel is in the airport’s Concourse C Connector and form part of the PenFed’s out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaign. It comprises LEDs as well as directional audio via sound cones bookending the tunnel and measures nearly 4,000ft2 . Dubbed ‘The PenFed Tunnel,’ it also includes two lit tension fabric displays and six tension fabric displays.

Morten Gotterup, president of Clear Channel Airports, said, “We are incredibly proud of the outcome of this multi-year, multi-team effort to build a true terminal brand takeover for one of the most established and significant financial institutions in our country, PenFed. This immersive digital marketing campaign is like nothing we’ve seen before in an airport. The magnificent digital displays that make up The PenFed Tunnel provide a wow factor with audio and visual effects no other brand has previously activated. This exciting brand activation will engage millions of air travelers and inspire them to take action.

“The airport’s operating company Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) and PenFed have been great partners along the way to make this unparalleled campaign a reality. This activation also illustrates the strength and creativity of our team at Clear Channel Airports whose core pillars are customer centricity, executional excellence and advancing our digital capabilities.”

James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation, added, “PenFed is thrilled to continue ramping up our presence here in our hometown Washington region while also reaching travelers from across the nation. PenFed membership is open to everyone, and we are proud of the bold messaging and awareness The PenFed Tunnel brings to our market-leading products and service. This partnership will allow us to help even more Americans achieve their financial well-being.”

Jaimini Erskine, vice president for marketing and concessions at the airport authority Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), said, “The audiovisual displays bring new vibrance to the travel experience as passengers move through the tunnel between Concourse C and the AeroTrain station at Dulles International Airport. It is fitting to create a lasting and memorable impression as travelers from around the world experience this dynamic and innovative feature along their airport journey.”