SITA to launch software-defined wide area network with Versa Networks

SITA has partnered with secure access service edge (SASE) company Versa Networks to launch its multi-tenant edge secure software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution – named SITA Connect Go – for the air transportation industry.

SITA Connect Go is a software-based solution that enables multiple airlines, ground handlers and other tenants to access the same virtualized infrastructure at airports and in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. This brings greater flexibility to support the airline industry’s journey into multi-cloud adoption.

The ready-to-use Versa-powered SITA Connect Go solution means airlines can make rapid route changes and use shared airport infrastructure without a huge upfront investment. SITA Connect Go was built with a multi-layer security design, a cloud-native network and a security suite for users wherever they are. The companies developed it together to improve SITA’s network connectivity.

Martin Smillie, senior vice president, SITA communications and data exchange, said, “As a longstanding industry partner trusted with bridging more than 60% of the air transport community’s data exchange, we are proud to introduce the next generation of SDN technology. The current volatile economic environment requires that airlines adjust to passenger peaks and troughs, wherever they want to fly. In Versa, we have found a tried-and-tested partner with market-leading technology to support the complex requirements specific to the air transport industry. We look forward to helping our customers reap the benefits.”

Hector Avalos, vice president of managed service providers in Versa Networks EMEA, said, “We are delighted to partner with SITA to meet the connectivity needs of today’s air transport industry. With today’s shifting travel landscape, industry stakeholders need greater connectivity, agility, unprecedented reliability, and airtight network security. We have tailored the new solution to meet these requirements and power the future of air travel.”