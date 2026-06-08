Samsung and Clear team up on digital ID for travelers

Samsung Electronics America has partnered with Clear to launch Samsung ID with Clear, a digital ID backed by information in travelers’ US passports. Travelers will be able to verify their identity at more than 250 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints using their phones with ID in Samsung Wallet.

Passport holders from the USA can create and securely store a TSA-approved digital ID in Samsung Wallet, which integrates Clear’s secure identity platform.

On arrival, travelers verify their identities at airport security checkpoints by presenting their Samsung ID with Clear by using a simple tap or QR scan. Samsung says travelers’ digital IDs are secure and the information from their ID is encrypted directly on-device.

TSA checkpoints also accept digital ID via Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

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