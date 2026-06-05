DFW International adds local and national brands to concessions line-up

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has approved a new round of concessions contracts spanning Terminals A, B, E and the future Terminal F, bringing a mix of North Texas brands, national quick-service names and community-focused concepts to travelers.

The approvals, made by the DFW airport board of directors, include Fort Worth-based Ampersand Coffee, Dallas-Fort Worth staples Mi Cocina and Whataburger, Fort Worth-inspired Stockyards Bar & Grill/Cowtown Supply Co., and North Texas-founded brands Cookie Society, Mama Moore’s and Audrey’s Popcorn. National brands joining the line-up include Panda Express, Popeyes, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Nekter Juice Bar and Sambazon.

A significant share of the new locations will be situated in Terminal F, the next phase of DFW’s expansion under its US$12bn DFW Forward capital improvement program to modernize terminals, add gates and expand passenger amenities.

“These new concessions reflect what we want the DFW experience to be – local, memorable and built around the needs of today’s traveler,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “As DFW Forward brings new gates and modernized spaces online, we are using that momentum to create more opportunities for local businesses, expand customer choice and bring the character of North Texas into the terminals.”

Several of the approved operators are SBEC-certified (Small Business Enterprise Concessions) businesses or joint ventures, in line with the airport’s focus on small business participation.

Some concepts also carry community investment commitments. The Bridge will partner with The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center and UpSpire on workforce development and recovery initiatives, with up to 5% of sales directed to those organizations. Stockyards Bar & Grill/Cowtown Supply Co. has committed US$1.2m in contributions to The Herd in Fort Worth over the life of its lease.

Among the locally rooted operators, Mama Moore’s – a popcorn brand founded by US Army veteran Debra Moore – will open in Terminals A and B. Audrey’s Popcorn, created by a young Grapevine entrepreneur, will open in Terminal E. Cookie Society, a gourmet cookie brand from a husband-and-wife team, will open in Terminal B.

Terminal F concessions will include Mi Cocina paired with a Lone Star Local Market concept, a Whataburger near Gate F17, frozen treat concept Sambazon and the Fort Worth coffee brand Ampersand Coffee.

DFW currently offers more than 200 shopping and dining options across its terminals.

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