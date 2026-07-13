Mara Winn and co-inventors secure patents for augmented reality screening and dynamic guidance

K2 Security Screening Group (SSG) has announced that its vice president of aviation, Mara Winn, has, along with her co-inventors, received two US patents designed to help shape the future of transportation security.

US patent Nos. 11,887,266 and 12,346,985 introduce augmented reality (AR) security screening and dynamic guidance.

Developed during Mara’s tenure supporting federal innovation alongside co-inventors William Hastings and J Matt Gilkeson, SSG says the technology uses heads-up AR interfaces to visually map real-time data, x-ray scanning imagery and dynamic algorithmic walkthroughs directly onto the physical screening environment. This enables security personnel to identify anomalies, follow compliance safety checklists and receive step-by-step guidance without having to look away from the threat or the passenger.

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