Vision-Box to provide biometric border control framework for five Vietnamese airports

As part of the Vietnamese government’s national technological modernization project, Vision-Box is to provide a border control framework for five airports in Vietnam.

The new system includes a full biometric suite, with automated border control gates featuring both facial and fingerprint recognition technology. In addition, Vision-Box is providing a manual border control solution (with the Seamless Desk touchpoint for biometric facial and fingerprint capture) as well as the Seamless Totems for self-service enrolment, which will be deployed across the five main Vietnamese international airports.

According to the company, one of the key benefits of the new framework is the ability to provide a seamless and hassle-free border control experience for passengers. Biometric verification technology provides a reliable way to validate the identity of individuals, making it harder for those who want to enter the country illegally or engage in criminal activities. At the same time, it will speed up the clearance process for genuine passengers, reducing waiting times and improving overall satisfaction.

The integration with the Vision-Box Seamless Journey Platform is expected to enable the provision of real-time data sharing with immigration officials, streamlining the border control operation. This is to improve safety measures while also ensuring the swift and efficient processing of travelers.

Pedro Pinto, head of global business development at Vision-Box, said, “The new Border Control Framework for five airports in Vietnam is a significant milestone for Vision-Box and demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the biometrics industry worldwide. The system is providing a seamless and efficient border control experience for passengers, helping millions of tourists visiting Vietnam to have a hassle-free arrival and departure border control experience. Vision-Box is honored to work alongside the Vietnamese government in delivering this critical project.”

