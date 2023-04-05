Edmonton International relaunches live music program

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in Canada has relaunched its live music program, named YEG Stage (previously EIA Live).

YEG’s Live Music Program is intended to assist emerging musicians by offering a venue for them to showcase their music at the airport and through the airport’s social media channels. The program has been and will continue to be a celebration of the arts in the region.

YEG Stage is welcoming musicians from around the region to submit their auditions to a community-led panel of judges. The submission process for musicians interested in the program is now open until April 24, 2023. The panel will choose 20 performers to be part of a year-long program to play live at YEG on a regular basis. Performers will receive C$220 (US$163) per each two-hour timeslot, as well as complimentary parking during their performance at YEG.

In 2020, the program was put on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2023, the program was relaunched to its community, with YEG receiving feedback on the program’s viability. After a review process with members of the arts community in the region to determine how to move forward in a fair and equitable way, YEG is now relaunching the program proper under a new compensation model for performers.

Steve Maybee, vice president of operations, infrastructure and corporate communications at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), said, “YEG values the contributions that musicians in our region bring to passengers, employees and visitors to the airport. We heard from our community, listened, reflected and took action to make sure our live music program is fair, equitable and a beneficial addition to the community.”

Read more passenger experience updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.