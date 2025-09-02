Wrocław becomes first airport in Poland to issue biometric passports

Polish citizens are now able to obtain a biometric passport at a new facility at Wrocław Airport. The service is an expansion of the Ministry of Interior and Administration’s temporary passport issuing initiative, and the government department says that obtaining a biometric passport via the Wrocław Airport facility will usually take about seven business days.

At the new facility, local residents can submit their application, have their photo taken and collect their completed document in one place. The location is in the public area of the terminal, next to the airport information desk and is open Monday through Friday.

