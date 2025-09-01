CT scanners begin operation at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport’s T1

BER Airport passengers can now use 24 lanes with modern CT scanners for security controls, supplied by Smiths Detection. The last four security lanes in Control Area 1 of Terminal 1 were put into operation last Wednesday (August 27, 2025), significantly ahead of schedule, according to the airport. This means that in addition to Terminal 2, the two large security areas in the northern and southern pavilions of Terminal 1 are now fully equipped with new CT scanners. As is the case in Terminal 2, passengers no longer need to remove electronic devices or liquids from their hand luggage in these areas either.

“I am very pleased that we were able to complete the entire renovation of the security lines in the northern area of Terminal 1 ahead of schedule,” said Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg.

“The past few weeks of the holidays have shown that the investment and effort involved in the renovation have been worthwhile. The vast majority of travelers were able to pass through security controls with waiting times of less than 10 minutes, and thus enjoy a stress-free start to their holidays. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my FBB colleagues and all involved partners for their commitment.”

Control Area 5 in the South Pavilion of Terminal 1 went into operation in April this year. All eight security lanes in Terminal 2 have been in operation with the new equipment since the beginning of 2024. Since May 2025, Control Area 1 in the North Pavilion has been equipped with the new scanners. All eight lanes were initially scheduled for completion in the autumn. Thanks to the excellent cooperation by all partners, the lanes have now been put into operation ahead of schedule. The first four lanes have been in operation since the beginning of the summer holidays. About three-quarters of BER passengers are already benefiting from the new security lanes in both terminals.

All converted lanes at BER are now equipped with CT scanners technically capable of screening larger quantities of liquids. However, some of the lines are still awaiting a software update. The airport therefore currently recommends that all passengers continue to restrict the amount of liquids they carry in their hand luggage; that is, only use liquid containers that do not exceed 100ml each and 1L in total.

X-ray machines without CT technology are still in operation at the 18 security controls in the central area of Terminal 1. Meanwhile, the airport is currently preparing the renovation of the main hall.

