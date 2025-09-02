American Airlines invests in lounge expansion projects at Charlotte Douglas

American Airlines is to build a Flagship lounge and expand its Admirals Club lounge footprint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

This investment will increase the lounge space for American customers traveling through CLT and marks the arrival of the Flagship lounge experience at CLT, which includes a champagne greeting upon arrival and locally inspired menus curated by award-winning chefs. Earlier this summer, American Airlines debuted its Flagship lounge at Philadelphia International Airport, marking American’s fifth Flagship lounge and ninth premium lounge within its global network.

Additional construction details and timing for the CLT project will be shared at a later date.

