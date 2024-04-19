Iberia launches facial recognition boarding system

Iberia customers traveling between Madrid and Barcelona are now able to go through security control and the boarding gate without having to take out their cell phone and/or show their travel documents.

The biometric boarding service is available to all customers who have an Iberia Plus card. To register, they must access the private area of the Iberia app and enter their personal data, take a photo of their ID, scan the document chip and take a selfie using their cell phone. After this, for each trip the customer makes, they only have to link their boarding pass to their biometric profile. It is also possible to complete the registration process at the airport kiosks or on the AENA app.

To register for the facial recognition service, travelers must be over 18 years of age and have a Spanish national identity card or an electronic EU passport.

At Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, Iberia has six boarding gates with facial recognition services, as well as two kiosks in the check-in area (Air Bridge and Business) and four biometric gates in the security area (two in the main access, one in the Air Bridge and one in the Fast Track).

At Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, the airline has one biometric boarding gate, two gates in the security filter and a kiosk in the check-in area.

Boarding by facial recognition does not affect boarding groups, which will maintain their usual order. Upon arrival at the gate, each customer will choose whether they prefer conventional boarding pass access or the biometric gate (providing they are registered and have linked their boarding pass with their biometric identity during the check-in process).

Currently, biometric boarding is available for cell phones with the iOS operating system; in the near future, it will also be available for Android phones.

Iberia says the photo of the identity document is hosted on AENA servers with the appropriate encryption systems and can only be accessed during the operation of this program.

In related news, Vision-Box recently launched Free Flow, its biometric, AI-powered control barrier corridor, at Passenger Terminal Expo. Click here to read the full story,