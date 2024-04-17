PTE DAY 2: Vision-Box launches biometric, AI-powered control barrier

Vision-Box has launched Free Flow, its biometric, AI-powered control barrier corridor, at Passenger Terminal Expo.

According to the company, the solution is set to revolutionize access controls with wider corridors equipped with AI-based image processing and tracking technology. This advancement, combined with clustered camera systems, permits travelers to behave naturally during the transaction. Pre-cleared travelers can reportedly navigate effortlessly, reducing queue times and enabling a smoother overall journey.

Alessandro Minucci, chief product officer at Vision-Box, stated, “As we showcase the future of travel at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, we are not just presenting innovative solutions, we are shaping the way travelers experience airports worldwide while connecting the world. At Vision-Box we are committed to revolutionizing the traveler journey, seamlessly integrating innovative technology to enhance security, convenience and efficiency.”

To find out more about Vision-Box’s products, visit Booth D90.

