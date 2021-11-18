Tech upgrade enables boarding bridges to be controlled remotely at Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Elevator and escalator specialist TK Elevator has completed the installation of its new Remote Control System (RCS) for passenger boarding bridges at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Turkey.

The RCS, which is a combination of hardware and software, enables passenger boarding bridges to be safely controlled by an operator from a remote position instead of the classic operation inside the bridge.

The new system consists of a set of cameras to give the operator an enlarged field of view when docking and undocking a passenger boarding bridge. High-precision sensors assist the operator during the positioning process.

Manuel Alvarez, CEO of airport solutions at TK Elevator, said, “Based on the experience of over 5,500 passenger boarding bridges installed worldwide, TK Elevator’s goal is to improve airports’ efficiency and travelers’ mobility at airports through smart technologies and intelligent solutions. The new RCS improves turnaround times of airplanes and operational savings while offering increased safety in busy airports which face growing mobility requirements. The system makes docking operations at airports smoother and helps saving energy.”