Frankfurt Airport to install 87 SITA TS6 kiosks

SITA’s latest TS6 Kiosks have been selected by Frankfurt Airport for installation in Terminals 1 and 2.

Air transportation technology provider SITA will install 87 biometric-enabled TS6 kiosks at the German airport later this year to increase its operational efficiency and passenger experience. This deployment represents SITA’s largest implementation in Europe.

The TS6 check-in kiosks, chosen by the airport, are designed to speed up check-in and enable passengers to obtain bag tags for later self-bag drop services. They work with biometrics and SITA Flex to unify the user experience across multiple airlines and reduce physical touchpoints.

The new SITA TS6 kiosk won the 2021 IF Design award for its sustainable and adaptive design, which can be customized to fit with the airport’s brand and specific needs. The modular design also means enhancements and modifications can be made without replacing the entire kiosk, bringing added cost efficiency and sustainability benefits.

Dr Pierre-Dominique Prümm, executive director of aviation and infrastructure at Fraport, said, “Offering passengers innovative, safer and smarter ways to travel while also ensuring we have resilient and efficient airport operations is vital as our industry recovers from the impact of the pandemic. SITA supports us in achieving this ambition, and we look forward to welcoming more passengers back to the skies.”

Sergio Colella, president of SITA’s Europe division, said, “We’re proud to continue supporting leading airports such as Frankfurt in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Technology holds the keys to unlocking smarter and safer travel for all, recouping revenues lost during the past 18 months, and ensuring flexible operations that can adapt to the unforeseen circumstances of tomorrow. A more robust and sustainable air transport industry will benefit passengers, economies and jobs.”