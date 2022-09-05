Changi Airport to reopen the southern wing of Terminal 2

Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) will reopen the southern wing of Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) in Singapore for departure operations on October 11, 2022, following the resumption of arrival operations at the terminal in May 2022.

To prepare for this opening, CAG will be conducting more operational readiness trials with airline and airport partners to ensure that all systems and processes are in place. The commencement of departure operations at T2 will add to Changi’s capacity and spread out passenger operations more evenly across the airport’s terminals as travel demand continues to grow in the lead-up to the year-end travel peak.

Automated check-in kiosks will be available for passengers who prefer to self-serve, before dropping off their luggage at the baggage check-in counters. Thereafter, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates. This has been designed to improve the check-in and wayfinding experience for passengers.

Since its Covid-19 closure, T2’s design has been refreshed to be more spacious and welcoming. The terminal’s contemporary design concept is inspired by elements of nature. For instance, the extensive use of natural materials for wall cladding and flooring, coupled with giant green columns displaying a unique plant palette, are intended to engender a sense of calm and relaxation for passengers and visitors.

The southern wing of T2 will offer various food, beverage and retail offerings in the public and transit areas. A number of shops and services will also be returning to their original store locations prior to T2’s upgrading, such as Starbucks and Sing Post. The terminal’s transit hotel and pay-per-use lounge will be open to departing and transit passengers. Eligible Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers may use the SilverKris Lounge at T2. When the northern wing of T2 is fully completed by 2024, passengers can expect more food, beverage and retail options.

SIA will be the first airline to use the new check-in rows at T2. From 11 October, SIA flights to Malaysia and Thailand will depart from T2. All other SIA flights flying to other Southeast Asian destinations will depart from T2 from October 12, 2022. Two other airlines – Air India AI and Air India Express IX – will also move to T2 to start operations on October 18, 2022.

Tan Lye Teck, executive vice president of airport management at CAG, said, “With a refreshed design, upgraded systems and a high degree of automation across the passenger journey, T2 will enable Changi to serve our passengers better as we prepare for a busier year-end holiday peak. CAG will work closely with our airline and airport partners to welcome more passengers at T2.”