Aberdeen Airport relaunches 3.5km midnight charity run

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland has relaunched its 3.5km midnight charity Runway Run – which has raised £40,000 (US$45,900) in total.

Transport company CHC Helicopter and Aberdeen International Airport partnered to bring the run to the Dyce Terminal for the third year. The airport chose to support the children’s disability and terminal illness charities We Too! and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, while CHC Helicopter picked cancer support charity Friends of Anchor. Approximately 300 runners completed the run on the night of Saturday, September 3, 2022. The airport’s therapy pets were also at the event on Saturday night.

First place went to Jamie Reid who completed the course in 11 minutes 40 seconds followed by Blair Robertson in 12 minutes and 23 seconds. Mark McDonald came in third with a time of 12 minutes and 33 seconds. The fastest woman was IIona Kriauzaite finishing in 14 minutes and 15 seconds followed Kim King in 14 minutes and 52 minutes and Alison Pilichos in 14 minutes 54 seconds.

Ryan Broadhurst, a captain at CHC Helicopter and an organizer of the event, said, “Bringing the run back has been fantastic and to see the support, hard work and fundraising efforts of the participants is humbling. Raising more than £40,000 [US$45,900] now means the Aberdeen Runway Run has raised £100,000 [US$114,000] over the years. A huge thank you to all at CHC Helicopter and Aberdeen International Airport and volunteers for making such an incredible event.”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said, “This has been an amazing event and I would like to thank our team, volunteers and CHC for their hard work. Congratulations to all the runners that took part, and we are proud to partner with CHC Helicopter to give runners of all abilities a chance to take part in this unique event.”

Erica Banks, communications lead at Friends of Anchor, said, “The Runway Run is a super event for Aberdeen and we’re really grateful to be part of the fun, the buzz and of course, the fantastic fundraising. It was great to be back at the start line of a race alongside the fundraisers who braved the chill and the midnight starting pistol, all in support of three local causes. Our sincere thanks to everyone who took part, and well done on the run!”

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too, said, “We were delighted when we heard we were chosen as a charity partner of Aberdeen International Airport. The Runway Run is a fantastic and unique sensory experience to have been part of and the money raised will enable us to keep empowering parents and carers of children with additional support needs. A huge thank you to all the runners, volunteers and both CHC Helicopter and Aberdeen International Airport for a successful event.”

Fiona Heinonen, CEO of Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, said, “Being a part of the Aberdeen Runway Run is huge for our charity and we want to thank every runner and volunteer who has raised a fantastic amount of money for us and the other charities. CHC Helicopter and Aberdeen International Airport have done a tremendous job organizing this unique event and we cannot thank them enough for the support.”