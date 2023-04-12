Aeroporti di Roma streamlines carry-on baggage screening with Smiths Detection CT scanners

Leonardo di Vinci Rome (Fiumicino) International Airport in Italy has deployed HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX security scanner technology from Smiths Detection for screening carry-on baggage.

The scanner leverages computed tomography (CT) technology that enables passengers to leave electronics and liquids in bags rather than removing them for screening, helping to improve the customer experience and reduce wait times.

Smiths Detection’s CT checkpoint technology produces high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker and deeper baggage assessment, automatic explosives detection and low false-alarm rates. The systems, which have achieved ECAC EDS Cabin Baggage C3 certification, can be advanced further through integration of AI such as Smiths Detection APIDS technology, which can automatically highlight non permitted items to further improve security outcomes.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is currently operational in the main checkpoint in Terminal 1 and the airport will continue to introduce the scanner in the other main checkpoint in Terminal 3 throughout the year.

Gabriel Pequignot, Smiths Detection head of market, said, “We’re delighted by the early results that we’re seeing at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport. The installation of Smiths Detection’s world-leading passenger CT technology is a reflection of the airport’s commitment to security, passenger experience and improving operational process – and a demonstration of why they have been awarded ACI Europe Best Airport and 5-Star by Skytrax.”

Marco Stramaccioni, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma security for Leonardo da Vinci Rome International Airport, said, “Aeroporti di Roma looks forward to being a frontrunner for passenger experience and security at Leonardo di Vinci Rome International Airport. As passenger numbers increase, we will be well placed to efficiently screen passengers, reducing the burden on our operators. By harnessing the power of CT technology, we have futureproofed our security checkpoints.”