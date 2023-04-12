Renewable diesel powers airside vehicles at San Diego International

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California has received its first shipment of renewable diesel to be used in all diesel-powered airside (non-road) vehicles and equipment, such as baggage tugs, belt loaders, and firefighting vehicles. Around 30% of all airside vehicles and equipment at the airport will now be using alternative fuel, helping to reduce emissions by up to 75% or more compared to petroleum diesel.

Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, said, “San Diego International Airport is thrilled to begin using renewable diesel to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint, improve local air quality and help meet our sustainability goals. We thank our airlines for their cooperation and partnership during this process.”

Scott Carrington, fuel category manager at Southwest Airlines and chair of the SAN Fuel Company, said, “SAN Fuel Company is proud to partner with San Diego County Regional Airport Authority to bring renewable diesel to SAN. This partnership is a great example of collaboration between the airport and its airline business partners and it provides a model for others to replicate.”

Renewable diesel is a sustainable fuel made from vegetable oil, animal fats and agricultural waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill. It is chemically identical to fossil fuel-derived diesel, and considered a “drop-in” fuel, meaning no modifications are needed for its storage or use in diesel engines.