Vinci opens modernized central processing area at Belgrade Airport

Airport operator Vinci Airports has completed the latest phase of its modernization and expansion program for Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia.

A new 11,000m2 central processing building improves the passenger experience by creating a more efficient flow through check-in, passport and security control.

In addition to these works, other major upgrades are underway to create a new duty-free area of almost 3,000m2, and a large central square with a variety of new food and beverage and commercial facilities. Moreover, works on reconstructing and adapting more than 16,000m2 of the existing terminal will take place throughout the course of 2023.

The upgrades are part of Vinci Airports’ €732m (US$800m) extension and modernization project for Belgrade Airport. Upon completion, which is expected by the end of 2023, the airport will have a total service capacity of 15 million passengers per year.