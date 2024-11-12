American Airlines to launch touchless check-in with TSA

American Airlines AAdvantage members will soon be able to use a streamlined process at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints through TSA PreCheck Touchless ID.

Eligible members who choose to enroll will be able to move through security in select airports with greater ease as part of the airline’s partnership with TSA. After an identity match compares a customer’s image to their existing passport photo, the customer will be able to move through the security checkpoint hands-free.

Before travel, AAdvantage members will be prompted to opt in by confirming their eligibility by providing their AAdvantage number, valid US passport information and Known Traveler Number (KTN). Members can renew their enrollment once per year and can opt out at any time.

American Airlines is expected to release the program’s launch date and location soon.

In related news, TSA released its AI Roadmap earlier this year, which includes touchless check-in operations. Read more about it here.