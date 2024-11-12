Frankfurt Airport launches digital Short Connection Pass for time-critical transfers

Passengers with limited transfer times between flights can now retrieve a Short Connection Pass in arrival Area Z at Frankfurt Airport in Germany via the passenger experience platform Travor.

This pass applies to the existing Fast Lanes for time-critical passengers only. With this pass, Frankfurt Airport offers these passengers a way to navigate through security control quicker, reducing stress and anxiety. As part of a Fraport Digital Factory project, Fraport, FraAlliance and Aviation Solutions co-launched a pilot at the end of August 2024 for implementing the Short Connection Pass, with the aim of significantly improving transfer experiences.

How it works

Passengers with a time-critical transfer can retrieve a Short Connection Pass via the short connection module of Travor. QR codes are visible at strategic locations in the terminal, which arriving passengers can scan, with the Travor platform providing a personalized airport itinerary. This digital Short Connection Pass enables passengers to use the Fast Lane to go through security control more quickly, with time-critical flights displayed on monitors at the Fast Lanes. Travor leverages real-time data to optimize the management of short connections, ensuring that transfer passengers get maximum support to make it to their flights on time.

Cornelia Schäfer, senior project manager business transformation und digitalization at Frankfurt Airport, said, “The initial results from our pilot were very promising, and we are very excited that we are continuing to offer this service for the remainder of 2024. We’re very happy to be working with Aviation Solutions to offer a solution that enhances our passengers’ transfer experience and alleviates their stress.”

Gertjan Bluemink, business development director at Aviation Solutions, added, “The implementation went smoothly and the Fraport colleagues have done everything they could to make the initial pilot phase a success. It was very motivating to monitor the use and get feedback from passengers after we went live. It is already making an impact from the start, and we are excited about the collaboration.”

Rollout and next steps

Fraport recently began integrating Travor into its operations and the initial trial phase showed promising results. Fraport plans to do more testing for the rest of the year to increase the platform’s adoption in the transfer Area Z. Based on the test results, a decision will be made early next year regarding its further rollout at Frankfurt Airport.

This initiative is part of Fraport’s ongoing efforts to adopt innovative solutions and improve airport processes.

For more of the top insights into the executive operations of Fraport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive interview with Fraport’s CEO, Dr Stefan Schulte, here.