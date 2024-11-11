Perth Airport reveals design of A$5bn “one airport” development

Perth Airport has revealed the vision for its A$5bn (US$3bn) “one airport” concept, which will bring all flight services into the Airport Central precinct and create a new parallel runway, new terminal facilities, two multi-story car parks with associated roadworks, an upgrade of Terminal 2, and the airport’s first hotel.

Perth’s A$5bn one airport

According to the airport, this plan was created to reduce the public’s confusion about which terminal or which part of the airport they should be heading to, and to make the passenger journey more intuitive and simple. It is also intended to help boost regional tourism as it will make it easier for connections between international, interstate and regional flights.

Jason Waters, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “We will be completely changing the face of Perth Airport over the next decade. There will be some pain along the way as we have to build most of these projects in a live and increasingly busy airport environment. But we’ll be sequencing the construction works and placing a strong focus on minimizing disruption for our passengers and our airline partners.

“Travelers want their airport experience to be as smooth as possible, from arriving at the airport to moving through check-in and security to waiting for their flight to board. Some will be looking for a range of quality, affordable food and beverage (F&B) or retail outlets. Others will be looking for more quiet, reflective areas to help lower stress levels. We’ve got an amazing opportunity here to build up-front measures to cater to passengers of all abilities and remove the barriers to travel that some people experience.”

“We’ll also be ensuring both the construction and operations of the new facilities will be sustainable and environmentally responsible. This will include measures to reduce water and energy use, and to also reduce the amount of waste generated. Along with the construction activity, our team along with the state government will continue to work on attracting more interstate and international routes which will further support our important tourism, resource and export sectors.”

Current construction

The work to transform Perth Airport has already begun. Construction has started on the multi-story car park, and works are also underway at Terminal 2 to add more departure gates and seating. The airport will also add further car parks and make changes to the road network around T2 to improve traffic flow along the forecourt.

Perth Airport has also partnered with hotel operator Accor to operate the first hotel on the airport estate under the Pullman Hotels & Resorts brand. Additionally, the airport’s design discussions with airline partners are also underway on the expanded international terminal and the new domestic terminal, and detailed design of the runway has been completed, with construction works due to begin in the new year.

