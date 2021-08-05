Darwin International selects end-to-end check-in solution

Elenium Automation has been selected by Airport Development Group, owners and operators of Darwin International Airport (DIA), to deploy the company’s VYGR (short for Voyager) end-to-end solution, that it is claimed will improve passenger experience, enhance operational efficiency and enable future growth.

Melbourne-based Elenium Automation creates self-service technology used by operators across aviation, healthcare, aged care and government infrastructure, with its aviation solutions stated to reduce passenger congestion by up to 60%.

DIA is one of Australia’s 10 busiest airports and to date has used traditional, agent-assisted passenger check-in and baggage acceptance. By implementing Elenium’s self-service technology, DIA says it will provide a faster, safer and more efficient journey for passengers and enable ground staff to give more focused assistance to those who need it.

The scope of the Elenium solution at DIA includes 30 portable kiosks to provide a full and fast check-in process, all of which can be moved for greater operational flexibility and utility, as well as 23 bag drops, six of which can also function as agent-assist and rework stations.

Its bag drop utilizes cameras that digitally zoom and focus to find the bag-tag barcode. Bag tags are read in 70ms irrespective of bag placement, at 97% first-time read rate. VYGR is powered by cloud computing so airports of all sizes can use the technology without investing in complex IT infrastructure to deploy self-service.

The company will also supply operations and monitoring software to ensure operational issues can be addressed proactively. Elenium’s Flight Deck platform optimizes operational support by providing a live view of the status of all hardware devices, enabling quick resolutions, leading to better customer experience outcomes and greater operational efficiency. All kiosks and bag drops can operate in touchless mode and are to be delivered with biometric-ready capability.

Airport Development Group executive general manager, operations, Rob Porter, said, “DIA’s future growth strategy requires faster, easier and more efficient passenger processing that works with our airline partners to streamline the check-in experience. Elenium’s innovative technology will help us to create a seamless curb-to-gate journey for our passengers. We look forward to growing our reputation as one of Australia’s best airports and a favorite travel destination in the years to come.”