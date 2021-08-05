Geodis to consolidate NZ operations at Auckland Airport

Global transport and logistics operator Geodis is to move to a new facility at Auckland Airport, following what it says is strong and sustained growth in the New Zealand market. The 5,700m2 facility will, states the company, offer its expanding client base the capacity needed to ensure seamless end-to-end supply chain support across both local and cross-border markets.

The site will feature specially designed temperature-controlled areas to facilitate the optimal storage of pharmaceutical products at +15-25°C as well as +4°C. Growing demand will also be addressed by the site’s high-productivity storage solution, which will consist of 2m-wide aisle racking that affords 5,000 pallet locations. The facility will utilize a Tier 1 warehouse management system (WMS) that offers automated operating systems.

“Significantly, this new facility is in harmony with our commitment to being a strong growth partner to our customers. As Geodis continues to expand, we will also continue to enhance our infrastructure and processes to align our evolution with our customers’ development ambitions,” said Stuart Asplet, sub-regional managing director, Pacific, and regional director, sea freight, Asia Pacific.

“The supply chain industry has certainly been disrupted by the pandemic, yet Geodis’s passion to stay ahead of the curve has continuously pushed us to deliver industry-leading solutions that add value to our customers’ business goals. Our core belief to make a tangible impact on our clients’ goals has allowed us to remain one of the fastest-growing logistics operators globally.”

The move further emphasizes Geodis’s focus on the Asia-Pacific market and follows a series of investments and advancements made in the region over the past few months. Furthermore, the consolidation of the company’s operations from multiple sites to a single site will boost efficiencies.

“We’re confident that the facility at Auckland Airport will be a game-changer for our customers. Features like the increased capacity, temperature control rooms, state-of-the-art technology and advanced security measures ensure more precise and cost-efficient warehousing,” said Hugh Mackay, Geodis MD, New Zealand.

“This new site reflects the scale of things to come for our operations in New Zealand. Our laser sharp focus on providing a robust set of solutions and unmatched service to our customers holds the key to strengthening our presence in a competitive marketplace.”