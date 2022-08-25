Leeds Bradford Airport implements AI-powered Passenger Predictability solution

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the UK has partnered with technology company Veovo to introduce the AI-powered Passenger Predictability solution to its airport operations.

The Veovo technology, which aggregates data from multiple sensors throughout the terminal, measures live passenger occupancy, throughput and queue times in security, enabling LBA to make informed decisions about staffing, plan layout and lane openings, as well as predict potential queuing bottlenecks. In addition, the introduction of Veovo Passenger Predictability enables LBA to proactively communicate wait times to passengers. This technology is expected to optimize the airport’s security area operations, passenger flow and queue management throughout the terminal by analyzing real-time data on passengers.

Damian Ives, chief operating officer and accountable manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, said, “With many passengers returning to the airport, it was vital that we continue to provide travelers with smooth, safe journeys, as well as clarity and reassurance on their wait times. With Veovo support, we are now regularly delivering our targeted service level of greater than 90% of customers through security in less than 20 minutes. The Veovo solution helps us manage passenger expectations better, making for a more pleasant travel experience.”

“With such a rapid return to growth, airports of all sizes are tuning into the power of predictive technology to improve efficiencies and passenger experiences. Leeds Bradford joins other airports such as Amsterdam, JFK and Gatwick, which have partnered with Veovo to gather and analyse people flow data and proactively put it to work to make better plans and respond to customer needs faster,” a Veovo spokesperson said.