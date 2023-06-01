Regina and Waterloo Airports implement SITA’s check-in and self-bag drop technology

Regina International and Region of Waterloo International airports in Canada will implement SITA’s check-in and self-bag drop technology to create a faster and easier travel experience.

SITA’s common-use check-in systems, including SITA’s new-generation TS6 kiosk, will be deployed by summer 2023 at both airports. These touchpoints have been designed to streamline check-in processes through a combination of workstations for airline staff and self-service TS6 kiosks for passengers. Waterloo Airport will additionally receive two self-service bag-drop stations, developed in partnership with baggage handling company Alstef Group, speeding up the checking in of baggage for passengers.

In addition to meeting Canadian accessibility requirements, the new touchpoints are expected to make it easier to incorporate both contactless and biometric capabilities in the future, enabling airports and airlines to evolve as processes modernize and tailor the system to their needs. This will bring the number of SITA touchpoints to 725 kiosks and 2,003 workstations across five of Canada’s major airports. This project builds on SITA’s collaboration with airports in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

Sean McKim, manager of cybersecurity, technology and customer solutions at Regina International Airport, said, “We’re pleased to announce our collaboration with SITA, aimed at enhancing our common-use systems throughout our airport. Through the implementation of SITA’s common-use solutions, we seek to provide a more accessible, efficient, reliable and user-friendly passenger experience at Regina International Airport. Our focus remains steadfast on our customers, and we are committed to making improvements to streamline their journey.”

Chris Wood, director of Region of Waterloo International Airport, said, “We are happy to be furthering the adoption of shared digital systems across Canada’s largest airports to create a more streamlined experience for passengers, not just within the airport but when traveling across the country. The addition of self-bag drop units will further ease pain points at the check-in stage and free up our staff to focus on more complex tasks.”

Matthys Serfontein, president for the Americas at SITA, said, “It is exciting to see more Canadian airports joining a wave of digitalization which will transform the passenger experience and simplify travel through shared technology. Working with three of the country’s largest airports has given us a firm understanding of the unique challenges and requirements within the region, and we look forward to expanding this collaboration to Regina and Waterloo.”

