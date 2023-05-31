Zurich Airport presents live demonstrations of confectionery creation

Swiss confectionery company Ricola staged a series of live demonstrations of how its herbal sweets are made at Zurich Airport, in partnership with Dufry and the airport operator.

The demonstrations took place on four consecutive weekends and were held airside on Level 1, in front of Dufry’s main duty-free store, as part of the location’s ‘Best of Switzerland’ campaign. In addition to observing the hand-made production methods, travelers were invited to sample the Ricola portfolio. A ‘buy 2, get 1 free’ promotion was created to support the activity and further drive sales.

Andreas Reckart, vice president of sales and travel retail for Ricola Middle East, said, “This is the first time we have held our candy cooking event at Zurich, and we are absolutely thrilled with the passenger response – and the sales results. European travel retail continues to perform strongly, boosted by increased airport traffic. These live demonstrations exemplify the type of appealing retail experience we are committed to providing and created a wonderful opportunity to attract and engage with travelers in a busy airport environment.”

He added: “Our on-site ‘herb field’ helped passengers to immerse themselves in the Ricola universe, from herb to candy, and also emphasized our nature-friendly positioning. We were delighted to partner with Zurich Airport and Dufry to showcase this innovative discovery experience – and promote our Swiss heritage – in our home market of Switzerland.”

Philippe Moryl, global category head of confectionery, food, souvenirs and toys at Dufry, said, “We asked Ricola to push the boundaries and they did it, delighting our customers at Zurich Airport. Despite all the technical challenges related to the implementation of such activations in the airside zone of an airport, we found a solution to make it happen. This is a great example of what we can achieve when brand partners, airport partners and retailers are working in close collaboration and partnership. It is a fantastic and innovative way to engage with customers, promoting Ricola’s great products, values and expertise. It allows as well to speak about ESG commitments that became so important for our companies and our customers. Thank you to Ricola’s team, to Zurich Airport commercial team and to Dufry local team for their great teamwork.”

