Hamburg Airport implements Amadeus cloud technology

Hamburg Airport in Germany has implemented Amadeus’s integrated airport cloud solution Amadeus Flow to manage passenger services end-to-end.

Amadeus Flow has been designed to provide a flexible approach to passenger services technology. By moving more than 200 workstations to the cloud with Amadeus Cloud Use Service (ACUS), ground handling agents are will be able to easily and reliably access any airline system they need at key service points like check-in, boarding, and lost and found desks.

Moving to the new cloud service will enable Hamburg Airport and airline partners to replace multiple costly, fixed network connections with robust internet links. It also means that the airport no longer needs to host and maintain airline systems locally on its own servers. Taking this flexible cloud approach to IT reduces costs and frees the airport to focus on other priorities.

The modern cloud technology also ensures the airport can consolidate information from across the passenger journey easily and in a consistent format. This aggregated data will be used to power intuitive dashboards that help the airport become insight-driven to better match resources to demand and to proactively identify issues in passenger services.

Passengers will also be able to quickly and easily pay for airline products at key service points thanks to the introduction of Outpayce Airport Pay. When paying for ancillary services like extra baggage, meals or upgrades, passengers will be able to pay using a wide range of cards and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. The agreement also sees Hamburg Airport adopt Amadeus Smart Message, a modern internet protocol message exchange, to replace costly legacy baggage messaging system across the airport.

Martin Fritzsche, team leader systems aviation development at Hamburg Airport, said, “Replacing common use infrastructure is a major decision for any airport. Following a rigorous tender process, we are confident that Amadeus’s cloud technology will significantly simplify our approach to IT. This upgrade will contribute to a smoother experience for our airline customers and their passengers.”

Yannick Beunardeau, senior vice president airport and airline operations EMEA at Amadeus, added, “The move to the cloud is accelerating as more airports recognize that a simplified approach helps to lower costs and increase the pace of innovation. If airlines decide to add new passenger service ideas at Hamburg in the future, like payments, it will now be much quicker and easier for them to do so.”

