Rohde & Schwarz awarded TSA contract for Advanced Imaging Technology

Rohde & Schwarz has won a US$10.9m award from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply its QPS201 UHD AIT security scanners to US airport security screening checkpoints.

The R&S UHD QPS201 uses millimeter wave radio frequency technology to screen passengers for concealed threats. The system requires only a few milliseconds to scan passengers and its open design and hands-down scan pose makes security screening accessible for travelers.

The R&S UHD QPS201 achieved TSA qualification in 2022, approving it for use in US airport security screening checkpoints, and has achieved the highest levels of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) approvals. In the USA, the R&S UHD QPS201 is currently deployed at Denver International Airport, LaGuardia International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark International Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.