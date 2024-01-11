Airports Authority of India develops new terminal at Tiruchirappalli Airport

Airports Authority of India has developed a Rs1112 crore (US$134m) New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) at Tiruchirappalli Airport.

The two-level NITB can serve up to 4,500,000 passengers annually and 3,480 passengers during peak hours. According to the airport, the terminal has state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience. It has 60 check-in counters and 44 departure and 60 arrival immigration counters to ensure the smooth transit of passengers.

The new apron will expand the aircraft parking capacity from eight to 19, including Airbus 321 type of aircraft, thus improving the operational efficiency of the airport.

