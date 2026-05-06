Ryanair to amend check-in and bag drop rules from November.

Budget airline Ryanair has announced that from November 10, 2026, check-in and bag-drop services at all its airports will close 60 minutes before scheduled departure. Currently, these services close 40 minutes before departure.

The change will provide more time for passengers to get through airport security and passport queues at multiple airports, which the airline said will reduce the “very small number” of passengers who currently miss their flight departure.

Ryanair is installing more self-service bag-drop kiosks across its network, with more than 95% of airports scheduled to have them in place by October 2026.

Passengers who do not need to check in bags are unaffected by the change. Ryanair said that around 80% of passengers do not check in bags.

On April 30, Ryanair wrote to the governments of all 29 Schengen-area countries to call for an immediate suspension of the European Union’s Entry/Exit System (EES) until after the summer, citing lengthy queues and delays.

In related news, airports and airlines call for immediate Schengen EES review ahead of summer peak