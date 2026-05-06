Veovo to acquire Dubai Technology Partners to boost Middle East presence.

Veovo has reached an agreement to acquire Dubai Technology Partners (DTP), an airport technology and services provider with roots across the Middle East. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Veovo’s presence in the region and bring new operational and AI capabilities into its Intelligent Airport Platform.

DTP has a team of 60 airport specialists with experience in busy and complex airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other hubs across Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Razzak Mikati, managing director of DTP, said, “Joining Veovo feels like the right next chapter for what we’ve built at DTP. We’ve spent the last few years working alongside the Veovo team, and there’s a real shared belief in where airport technology is heading.”

The acquisition adds new technology to Veovo’s portfolio, including DTP’s Airport View app, tNexus’ strong integration and messaging framework and machine learning models, providing new automation opportunities to Veovo’s global network of more than 150 airports.

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, “We’ve worked alongside DTP in complex environments and seen firsthand the value of their operational knowledge, capabilities and strong airport relationships in the region. Bringing our teams and technology together strengthens how we can continue to raise the bar and support more airports globally as complexity continues to rise.”

The transaction is expected to complete within a month, subject to customary conditions.

In related news, Veovo and Emu Analytics partner to bring spatial intelligence to airport operations