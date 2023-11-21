Security communication totems arrive at JFK International checkpoints

Synect and JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F Kennedy International Airport, have announced that T4 is deploying Synect’s ReadySeeGo system to optimize passenger flow, capacity and automation at the terminal’s security checkpoints.

JFKIAT collaborated with Synect to develop custom digital content that will improve efficiency throughout the checkpoint process. JFKIAT has introduced 11 ReadySeeGo digital communication totems at the first and fourth-floor Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints; they are powered by Synect’s Passenger360 visual communication platform for airports. Five displays are also available at T4’s upgraded checkpoints.

The totems provide information on TSA estimated wait times as well as offering directions and queue guidance. They also remind travelers to have documents ready, highlight prohibited items and display other compliance-related tips. Scenario-based content, such as emergency messaging, can also be activated.

The system is designed so that new content can be deployed quickly and the units are portable for relocation if needed.

