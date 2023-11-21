Quanergy and Bosch announce joint tracking solution

Quanergy Solutions has unveiled a new, joint solution in partnership with Bosch Security and Safety Systems. The system combines Quanergy’s Q-Track 3D lidar solution and Bosch Video Systems to protect critical infrastructure including airports and other transportation hubs.

Q-Track detects, tracks and classifies moving individuals and objects within sensitive or secure environments. Quanergy’s new partnership with Bosch effectively enables Q-Track to send object location, both relative and absolute, to Bosch video cameras such as the MIC Inteox 7100i. This integration triggers a ‘slew to cue’ event-to-action workflow where the camera, powered by the actionable intelligence from the lidar system, can continuously track a bad actor throughout the entire perimeter of a site, regardless of harsh weather conditions or suboptimal lighting.

