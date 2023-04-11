SSP and Hudson expand restaurant and retail offerings at JFK Terminal 4

Restaurateur SSP America and retail operator Hudson have celebrated the opening of two new offerings in the newly expanded Concourse A at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 4 (T4).

Beacon Bar & Kitchen and Hudson are the latest offerings to open as part of T4’s redevelopment. Terminal operator JFKIAT is reimagining its commercial offerings to introduce retail, service and food and beverage concepts that are reflective of New York. Earlier this year, Delta Air Lines consolidated its JFK flights at T4, which will bring passenger volumes to the terminal’s highest levels.

Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFKIAT, said, “The Beacon Bar & Kitchen and Hudson openings mark an exciting milestone in the transformation of T4, and we are proud to partner with both SSP America and Hudson to introduce new offerings to our travelers. We look forward to presenting additional concepts as more projects in this redevelopment come to fruition, and we look forward to our continued work with our partners to bring these significant improvements to life.”

Michael Svagdis, CEO, SSP America, commented, “The Beacon Bar & Kitchen concept is a great example of our focus on bringing a ‘taste of place’ to the T4 passengers. T4 is a special terminal not just because it’s one of the biggest gateways to the US, but because of the community the IAT team, Delta Air Lines, and partners have built. Our passionate team of food travel experts look forward to doing all we can to support the expansion, redevelopment and ongoing initiatives.”

Hudson is North America’s largest travel essentials and convenience brand. The store will offer local products from Reisman’s Bakery, Sweet Sam’s Baking Company, Brooklyn Bites, Hal’s New York, North Fork Potato Chips, among others.

Brian Quinn, executive vice president and deputy CEO of Hudson, said, “Hudson is thrilled to expand our presence in T4 and give travelers the best travel essentials, electronics, and local products in our new store. We thank our partners at JFKIAT for the opportunity to continue to elevate the traveler experience and deliver retail offerings worthy of one of the most iconic cities in the world.”